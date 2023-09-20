Good Kids - Scout improves Seaman tennis courts

By David Oliver
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tennis courts at Seaman High School have a new addition thanks to an eager Eagle Scout candidate

Breckan Andrews just unveiled a new entrance to the courts that he designed as part of his ‘Eagle Scout’ project. He welded the ends of propane tanks together to resemble tennis balls. He added the Seaman logo. The project now welcomes players and supporters to the courts.

Breckan will graudate from Seaman High School in 2027. He’s been active in Scouts for 9 years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP Trooper

Latest News

Good Kids - Talented taekwondo teen
Good Kids - Talented taekwondo teen
Baquero has been with the Boys and Girls Club for 6 years now and she said it is more than just...
Salute Our Heroes: A woman loves helping young kids build for their futures
Quentin, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Quentin
Topeka fourth grader Houston Noller is helping the Ronald McDonald House raise money to support...
Good Kids - Topeka fourth grader helps Ronald McDonald House