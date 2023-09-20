Good Kids - Scout improves Seaman tennis courts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tennis courts at Seaman High School have a new addition thanks to an eager Eagle Scout candidate

Breckan Andrews just unveiled a new entrance to the courts that he designed as part of his ‘Eagle Scout’ project. He welded the ends of propane tanks together to resemble tennis balls. He added the Seaman logo. The project now welcomes players and supporters to the courts.

Breckan will graudate from Seaman High School in 2027. He’s been active in Scouts for 9 years.

