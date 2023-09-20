Evergy Plaza hosts the last ‘Live at Lunch’ for the summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Plaza’s Live at Lunch has come to an end for the season.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the ‘Brothers Blue’ performed at the Evergy Plaza’s live musical entertainment, so all patrons walking along downtown Topeka can enjoy their lunch break and some live music. Plus, Evergy Plaza has food trucks and vendors on hand to give the audience something to eat.

However, this live performance was the last Evergy Plaza will host for the summer season.

