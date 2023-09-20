Evergy Plaza hosts the last ‘Live at Lunch’ for the summer

The Evergy Plaza’s Live at Lunch has come to an end for the season.
The Evergy Plaza’s Live at Lunch has come to an end for the season.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Plaza’s Live at Lunch has come to an end for the season.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the ‘Brothers Blue’ performed at the Evergy Plaza’s live musical entertainment, so all patrons walking along downtown Topeka can enjoy their lunch break and some live music. Plus, Evergy Plaza has food trucks and vendors on hand to give the audience something to eat.

However, this live performance was the last Evergy Plaza will host for the summer season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
A Topeka business owner is planning a soft opening for Terry’s Bar and Grill.
Topeka business owner plans to reopen Terry’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Live at Five
Stormont Vail makes drive-thru flu clinics available for patients in multiple cities
Infrastructure changes may come to USD 372 if bond project is approved
Infrastructure changes may come to USD 372 if bond project is approved
Students in Washburn University’s forensic science department got a glimpse of what their...
Forensic science students make professional connections during week-long event
Students in Washburn University’s forensic science department got a glimpse of what their...
Forensic science students explore career options during week-long event