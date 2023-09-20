Drivers warned of construction disruptions along Highway 24, Highway 77

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned about work that will cause disruptions along Highway 24 and Highway 77 until November.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Sept. 25, crews will begin a mill and overlay project on parts of Highway 77 and Highway 24 in Riley Co., weather allowing.

KDOT noted that about 12 miles of Highway 77 will be resurfaced first - between the southern K-82 junction and Highway 24 near Riley. Once finished, the contractor will work on about 12 miles of Highway 24 between the Clay Co. line and the Highway 77 junction near Riley.

Crews indicated that work will be held during the daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane as crews work. Drivers will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers and should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said a 10-foot width restriction will be in place on the Highway 24 part of the project. No width restriction is expected along Highway 77.

Officials noted that Shilling Construction Co., out of Manhattan, has been awarded the $5.3 million contract. Work is expected to be completed by late November, weather allowing.

