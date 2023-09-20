Community invited to witness artist signing mural in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Artist Janson Rapisarda will celebrate and sign his new mural on Friday, Sept. 29 in Manhattan, Kan.

Butler Family Community Foundation said they will host the event 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Butler Family Community Foundation Office located at 515 N. 12th St. in Manhattan, Kan. The community is invited to celebrate the completion of the mural, meet the artist and watch him sign the wall.

Butler Family Community Foundation said Rapisarda from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is an accomplished mural artist with more than 10 years of experience painting public murals across the U.S.

Butler Family Community Foundation indicated that this large-scale work was designed after a call for artists went out early in the summer of 2023. Look for not-so-hidden gems for Manhattan history in this vibrant image of contemporary life. Rapisarda worked with the Butler Family Community Foundation to create the concept. Support for the artist search and mural selection process came from INCITE MHK and Manhattan Arts Center staff and volunteers.

Butler Family Community Foundation is a supporting organization of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Through the generosity of the family of the late Bernie Butler, the fund was created to promote wellness, education, innovation, and creativity in the family’s three communities of Manhattan, Minneapolis, and Seattle. The values of the foundation include: investing in the three hometown communities, progressive thinking and practices, sustainable projects, grassroots efforts to make change, inclusivity and diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and artistic pursuits, and equal access to healthy lifestyles/living.

