Chief Program Officer brings 30+ years of experience to new position at TFI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Chief Program Officer will bring more than 30 years of experience to a new position at TFI.

TFI officials said they are pleased to announce Rachelle Roosevelt, LMSW, as the new Chief Program Officer (CPO).

According to TFI officials, Roosevelt has served at TFI for more than 21 years in various roles. She has more than 30 years of experience in child and family well-being services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. Before serving as the CPO, Roosevelt was the Senior Vice President of Permanency Services for four years. Prior to that, she served as vice president, director, supervisor and aftercare specialist.

“With her deep knowledge of our programs and a profound understanding of the needs of those we serve, Rachelle’s passion for helping children and families shines through,” said Michael Patrick, TFI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President. “Her commitment to strengthening families is evident, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will make in her new position as Chief Program Officer.”

As Chief Program Officer, TFI officials said Roosevelt will be responsible for managing and overseeing Foster Care, Residential, Clinical, Family Preservation and Prevention Services, Independent Living and Placement/Intake.

During her time with TFI, TFI officials indicated Roosevelt has been a member on multiple internal TFI leadership teams. Additionally, she is a founding member of TFI’s Leadership Institute, a voluntary training program designed to build leadership skills for TFI employees. Roosevelt is also an active member of her community. She volunteers with BSA Scouting, is on her church board chair and serves on the Trailblazers Foundation of Butler County Board.

According to TFI officials, Roosevelt received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. She received her master’s in social work from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.

TFI officials noted they serve more than 3,000 children in foster, adoption and residential care on any given day. TFI is actively recruiting foster families to provide a loving, caring home to children in foster care.

TFI officials said foster parents are essential and vital partners who help TFI deliver quality services and support for children and families. To learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a foster parent, please call 1-833-7FOSTER.

