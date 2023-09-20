Chief Program Officer brings 30+ years of experience to new position at TFI

TFI officials said they are pleased to announce Rachelle Roosevelt, LMSW, as the new Chief...
TFI officials said they are pleased to announce Rachelle Roosevelt, LMSW, as the new Chief Program Officer (CPO).(TFI)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Chief Program Officer will bring more than 30 years of experience to a new position at TFI.

TFI officials said they are pleased to announce Rachelle Roosevelt, LMSW, as the new Chief Program Officer (CPO).

According to TFI officials, Roosevelt has served at TFI for more than 21 years in various roles. She has more than 30 years of experience in child and family well-being services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. Before serving as the CPO, Roosevelt was the Senior Vice President of Permanency Services for four years. Prior to that, she served as vice president, director, supervisor and aftercare specialist.

“With her deep knowledge of our programs and a profound understanding of the needs of those we serve, Rachelle’s passion for helping children and families shines through,” said Michael Patrick, TFI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President. “Her commitment to strengthening families is evident, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will make in her new position as Chief Program Officer.”

As Chief Program Officer, TFI officials said Roosevelt will be responsible for managing and overseeing Foster Care, Residential, Clinical, Family Preservation and Prevention Services, Independent Living and Placement/Intake.

During her time with TFI, TFI officials indicated Roosevelt has been a member on multiple internal TFI leadership teams. Additionally, she is a founding member of TFI’s Leadership Institute, a voluntary training program designed to build leadership skills for TFI employees. Roosevelt is also an active member of her community. She volunteers with BSA Scouting, is on her church board chair and serves on the Trailblazers Foundation of Butler County Board.

According to TFI officials, Roosevelt received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. She received her master’s in social work from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.

TFI officials noted they serve more than 3,000 children in foster, adoption and residential care on any given day. TFI is actively recruiting foster families to provide a loving, caring home to children in foster care.

TFI officials said foster parents are essential and vital partners who help TFI deliver quality services and support for children and families. To learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a foster parent, please call 1-833-7FOSTER.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
FILE - Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's...
Bradley’s Corner Café plans to reopen with familiar faces, same great food

Latest News

FILE
Kansans mark National Service Dog Day as resolution passes U.S. Senate
K-State officials said two universities - K-State and Fort Hays State University (FHSU), as...
K-State partners with Fort Hays State University to expand business development
Stormont Vail Health released an update on the number of COVID-19 patients and noticed the...
Stormont Vail notices the number of COVID-19 cases in staff is higher than COVID patients
FILE
Weekend Pittsburg cyberattack continues to disrupt jail, city operations