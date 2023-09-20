Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened into allegations of mistreatment of an inmate at the Topeka Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed to 13 NEWS that it is looking into reports involving a current inmate and several corrections officers.

According to posts circulating on social media and sent to 13 NEWS, a Topeka Correctional Facility inmate convicted of rape was made to crawl after she asked for medical attention. She was allegedly treated so severely that she was hospitalized with several broken bones. Three officers are named in the allegations, however, no arrests have been made or charges filed.

KDOC told 13 NEWS that no further information would be released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Topeka Correctional is the state’s women’s prison, located at 815 SE Rice Rd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.