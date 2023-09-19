Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - State investigators say gas leaking from a water heater caused a house explosion in Blue Springs last week.

Three people were injured in the accident at the home near E Pink Hill Road and NE Jellison Road.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office said investigators determined the homeowners installed a new water heater in the days before Friday’s explosion.

According to investigators, the homeowners started smelling gas in the basement of the home on Wednesday. Inspectors said the homeowners called Ferrellgas Company to report the possible gas leak Friday.

ALSO READ: Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson

A Ferrellgas employee responded to the call and was at the house when it exploded Friday afternoon.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms it opened an investigation into the house explosion. It has six months to complete its inquiry.

ALSO READ: Partial collapse: Kansas City firefighters execute a massive apartment fire

The house was significantly damaged in the explosion and may need to be demolished, investigators said Friday. No other homes in the area were impacted.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
FILE - Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's...
Bradley’s Corner Café plans to reopen with familiar faces, same great food

Latest News

FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
KBI agents arrested former Doniphan County sheriff's deputy Nathaniel M. Keller was arrested...
Trial underway for former Doniphan Co. deputy accused of child sex crimes
AG Heritage Park Fall Event features a full schedule of events
AG Heritage Park Fall Event features a full schedule of events
Mild to end the week
Remote Online Initiative Project kicks off to help professionals in the remote work field