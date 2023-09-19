Washburn University’s PianoFest opens registration for K-12 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University department of theatre and music is opening registration for K-12 students to join PianoFest.

Washburn University officials said PianoFest is a festival that celebrates group learning for piano students in grades K-12. The annual day-long learning opportunity features musical movement classes, piano performance classes, piano literature courses, yoga for musicians, a guest masterclass and more. All students must register by Wednesday, Oct. 11 and there is a fee to attend.

Washburn University officials indicated the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Garvey Fine Arts Center and White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

“PianoFest offers students a chance to work together and learn together in group settings, bond with like-minded individuals who love piano and study with expert professionals in the field of music,” said Dr. Lucy Tan, Washburn University department of theatre and music director of keyboard studies/applied piano and faculty advisor for the Washburn Piano and Organ Society. “For piano students who learn in isolated settings of weekly piano lessons, PianoFest’s mission is to bring kids together through a sense of community and foster motivation for continued life-long piano learning.”

Washburn University officials said PianoFest will conclude with a free piano recital by guest artist Kyu Butler, pianist and educator from Midland University in Omaha, Neb. Butler will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Appassionata Piano Sonata, Op.57″ and Frederick Chopin’s “Polonaise-Fantaisie in Ab Major, Op.61.” The concert begins at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Washburn University officials said the early bird registration is through Monday, Oct. 2. Registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 11. Click HERE to register.

Washburn University shared the PianoFest schedule and fees:

Group 1: Grades K-2

$15 per student by Oct. 2; $30 per student Oct. 3 – Oct. 11

9 a.m. Piano and Musical Skills Workshop with Mary Dredger (in White Concert Hall)

9:40 a.m. Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Dr. Lucy Tan, Washburn University (in White Concert Hall)

Group 2: Grades 3-5

$15 per student by Oct. 2; $30 per student Oct. 3 – Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. Piano and Musical Skills Workshop with Mary Dredger (in White Concert Hall)

11:10 a.m. Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Dr. Lucy Tan (in White Concert Hall)

Group 3: Grades 6-12

$30 per student by Oct. 2; $45 per student Oct. 3 – Oct. 11

1 p.m. Yoga and Mindfulness for Pianists (in White Concert Hall)

2 p.m. Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Dr. Lucy Tan (in White Concert Hall)

3 p.m. Guest Clinician Piano Masterclass with Professor Kyu Butler, Midland University (in White Concert Hall)

4 p.m. Piano Workshop with Dr. Kowoon Lee, Washburn University (in Garvey Fine Arts Center, room 220)

Washburn University officials noted all students should check in in the lobby of White Concert Hall prior to the first class for their age group.

Click HERE to learn more about PianoFest and other camps and workshops offered by the Washburn University Department of Music.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.