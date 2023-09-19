Washburn University Theatre presents first show of 2023-2024 academic season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre presents the first show of the 2023-2024 academic season, “Gruesome Playground Injuries.”

Washburn University officials said “Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 29, 30 and 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Neese Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University Campus.

According to Washburn University officials, the tragi-comedy play tells the story of two friends, Kayleen and Doug, whose struggles are physically shown through their various injuries over the course of their lives. It is very fast-paced, flowing through 30 years of Kayleen and Doug’s lives in a non-chronological format, allowing the audience to learn about the characters out of order, further disjointing the characters’ already destructive stories. Although the play is very short, it gives the audience a brief glance into these characters in a way that makes you sympathize with them and makes you wonder what happens between the scenes to put the characters in these situations.

Washburn University officials said this play contains scenes with strong language, references to bodily harm, visuals of self-harm and references to sexual assault.

Washburn University officials indicated “Gruesome Playground Injuries” is directed by Tiffani Brooks Hagan, with costume design by Emily Wolfe and set design by Deb Bruner. The cast features two student actors, Joseph Coddington and Beetle Hatch.

“As the director, my goal is to help the actors find the means to connect these out of order scenes together to best tell the story of two characters whose lives are marked with constant injuries,” said Hagan. “How do these individual moments in these characters’ lives connect, and why do we as the audience want to know more?”

Tickets may be reserved HERE prior to performances or at the Washburn Theatre Box Office. Tickets are a suggested $10 donation for general seating, and free for Washburn students, faculty and staff. All donations will go toward Washburn theatre scholarships. For more details, visit the Washburn University theatre webpage.

