Tuesday forecast: Mild with a rain chance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bigger concern the next couple days will be the warm temperatures but there also will be a low chance for spotty showers and storms at times as well. The higher risk for storms is still expected to be toward the end of the week and at least the first half of the weekend.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware and check the forecast daily. There is a low risk for showers/storms everyday but the chances are low enough that if you have outdoor plans, keep them. Higher risk for storms that could even be severe will be Friday/Saturday. Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans you have.

If you hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter immediately. Don’t wait until it starts raining, remember lightning can travel 10 miles from the center of a storm and it may not rain in your area but you could still be in danger with a storm near you.



Models have trended toward most of the rain and possible storms occurring at night leaving most of the daytime hours dry but as always this is subject to change. This weather pattern will continue to be taken on a day by day basis with specific details but know this is a difficult weather pattern to pin down specifics even the day of as to when and where rain and/or storms may develop. Temperatures will be dependent on how much cloud cover or sun there is and any rain during the day limiting how warm it could potentially get.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a few showers possibly a t-storm especially this afternoon mainly southeast of the turnpike. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Isolated shower/storm. Lows in the low-mid 60s. South winds gradually weaken through the night but could still gust up to 25 mph especially this evening.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and cloud. Can’t rule out a brief shower/storm but the risk is lower compared to today. Highs in the 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

There will be a brief increase in a rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning before the chance increases again Thursday night. As mentioned above latest models are trending for the highest chance for rain and storms to occur at night through the weekend but with this still several days out this is subject to change.

