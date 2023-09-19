Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert

A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.

Topeka Police Department shared in an update that on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Steven Trahoon, 67, of Topeka, was located south of Topeka on I-35 near mile marker 160. Trahoon was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene and his family was notified.

Topeka Police Department said the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

