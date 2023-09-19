Topeka Fire Department continues to monitor giant brush fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department closely monitors the fire that started last Friday.

The Topeka Fire Department says the giant brush fire started Friday night continues to burn today and is expected to last through much of the week.

The fire started at a disposal site for Brown’s Tree Service near SE 18th and Madison. The flames could be seen over the tree line for several miles around.

TFD’s investigation into the burn continues as a cause has yet to be determined.

