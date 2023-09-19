Topeka dive instructors break ground on East Topeka expansion

The divers plan to offer expanded services, including year-round swim lessons and outreach...
The divers plan to offer expanded services, including year-round swim lessons and outreach programs with community partners like Boys and Girls Club.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dive shop and training center is expanding to East Topeka.

Flying Fish Divers broke ground today at SE 28th Terr. The divers plan to offer expanded services, including year-round swim lessons and outreach programs with community partners like Boys and Girls Club.

Owners say the new location should be open within 10 to 15 months. In the meantime, you can find Flying Fish Divers at its other location off Huntoon and Gage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update
Female firefighter sues Topeka Fire Dept. alleging gender discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Mahomes’ deal restructured to record-setting numbers

Latest News

Live at Five
Live at Five
The soft opening will happen Wednesday.
Terry's Bar and Grill to open
Washburn University Theatre presents the first show of the 2023-2024 academic season, “Gruesome...
Washburn University Theatre presents first show of 2023-2024 academic season
Sheriff John Merchant and his department at the Brown County Sheriff's Office were recognized...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office receives prestigious traffic safety award