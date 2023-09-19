Topeka dive instructors break ground on East Topeka expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dive shop and training center is expanding to East Topeka.

Flying Fish Divers broke ground today at SE 28th Terr. The divers plan to offer expanded services, including year-round swim lessons and outreach programs with community partners like Boys and Girls Club.

Owners say the new location should be open within 10 to 15 months. In the meantime, you can find Flying Fish Divers at its other location off Huntoon and Gage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.