Topeka City Invitational girls golf final standings

Topeka City Invitational 2023
Topeka City Invitational 2023(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local golfers had great showings at the Topeka City Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Final team standings:

1st: Hayden (322)

2nd: OP-BV West (333)

3rd: Washburn Rural (335)

4th: OP-Blue Valley (344)

5th: Seaman (357)

6th: OP-Blue Valley SW (336)

7th: OP-Blue Valley NW (396)

8th: Shawnee Heights (400)

9th: Emporia (405)

10th: Junction City (413)

11th: Topeka High (441)

Final Individual standings:

1st: Hadley Neese - OP Blue Valley (73)

2nd: Avery Zimmerman - Topeka High (76)

T2: Lauren Borjon - Hayden (76)

4th: Mia Rodriguez - OP BV West (77)

5th: Elise Eckert - Emporia (78)

6th: Izzy Glotzbach - Hayden (82)

7th: Hannah Reynoldson - Hayden (82)

T7: Caroline Tenpenny - OP Blue Valley (82)

9th: Olivia Smith - Washburn Rural (83)

T9: Avery Grunert - Hayden (83)

T9: Aleah Misemer - OP BV West (83)

T9: Raegan Peterson - Washburn Rural (83)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

KPZ Week 3: Play of the Night
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KPZ Week 3: De Soto 59, Topeka West 0
KPZ Week 3: De Soto 59, Topeka West 0