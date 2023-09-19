Topeka City Invitational girls golf final standings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local golfers had great showings at the Topeka City Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Final team standings:

1st: Hayden (322)

2nd: OP-BV West (333)

3rd: Washburn Rural (335)

4th: OP-Blue Valley (344)

5th: Seaman (357)

6th: OP-Blue Valley SW (336)

7th: OP-Blue Valley NW (396)

8th: Shawnee Heights (400)

9th: Emporia (405)

10th: Junction City (413)

11th: Topeka High (441)

Final Individual standings:

1st: Hadley Neese - OP Blue Valley (73)

2nd: Avery Zimmerman - Topeka High (76)

T2: Lauren Borjon - Hayden (76)

4th: Mia Rodriguez - OP BV West (77)

5th: Elise Eckert - Emporia (78)

6th: Izzy Glotzbach - Hayden (82)

7th: Hannah Reynoldson - Hayden (82)

T7: Caroline Tenpenny - OP Blue Valley (82)

9th: Olivia Smith - Washburn Rural (83)

T9: Avery Grunert - Hayden (83)

T9: Aleah Misemer - OP BV West (83)

T9: Raegan Peterson - Washburn Rural (83)

