Topeka City Invitational girls golf final standings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local golfers had great showings at the Topeka City Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course on Monday afternoon.
Final team standings:
1st: Hayden (322)
2nd: OP-BV West (333)
3rd: Washburn Rural (335)
4th: OP-Blue Valley (344)
5th: Seaman (357)
6th: OP-Blue Valley SW (336)
7th: OP-Blue Valley NW (396)
8th: Shawnee Heights (400)
9th: Emporia (405)
10th: Junction City (413)
11th: Topeka High (441)
Final Individual standings:
1st: Hadley Neese - OP Blue Valley (73)
2nd: Avery Zimmerman - Topeka High (76)
T2: Lauren Borjon - Hayden (76)
4th: Mia Rodriguez - OP BV West (77)
5th: Elise Eckert - Emporia (78)
6th: Izzy Glotzbach - Hayden (82)
7th: Hannah Reynoldson - Hayden (82)
T7: Caroline Tenpenny - OP Blue Valley (82)
9th: Olivia Smith - Washburn Rural (83)
T9: Avery Grunert - Hayden (83)
T9: Aleah Misemer - OP BV West (83)
T9: Raegan Peterson - Washburn Rural (83)
