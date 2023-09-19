Topeka business owner plans to reopen Terry’s Bar and Grill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business owner is planning a soft opening for Terry’s Bar and Grill.

Terry’s Bar and Grill closed earlier this year after nearly 50 years in operation, but the Bar and Grill is ready to reopen to the public under new ownership.

New owner Mike Babb said after a bit of work to tidy up the space, the bar is now ready to go.

”When he decided to close, we were all shocked and sad of course, but I said ‘whoever, decides to open this place is crazy’ and so... here we are. Here we are,” said Babb. “I said if I ever got back in this business again it would have to be the perfect storm and for me, Terry’s Bar and Grill is the perfect storm.”

Babb says Terry’s Bar and Grill will have a similar but shortened menu from before with some new specials expected to be added as well.

A soft opening is planned from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 21 at Terry’s Bar and Grill located at 522 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.