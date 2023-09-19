Stormont Foundation’s annual golf tournament raises money for cardiovascular center

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A golf tournament aims to help a local cardiovascular procedure center attain the necessary resources to help others.

The Stormont Vail Foundation hosted its 23rd annual Big Hearts golf tournament at the Topeka Country Club on Monday morning. With proceeds going towards the remodeling and expanding the cardiovascular procedure center at the Stormont Vail Hospital. All to update existing technology, increase the center’s patient capacity, and create a Radial Lounge to help cardiac catheterization patients.

According to the Stormont Vail Foundation’s webpage, the cost of this remodeling project is estimated at $6.5 million.

Donna Bishop, Stormont Vail’s director of cardiovascular procedures, says the hospital must have all the necessary equipment to help the community because heart disease is still the top cause of death for men and women.

”Heart disease happens to still be the leading cause of death for both men and women nationally,” said Bishop. “So, that is what our services are for — cardiovascular care. So, the more we learn [and] educate, the more we can help patients live long, healthy, and better outcomes in their lives.”

Representatives of Stormont Vail Health say since the Big Hearts golf tournament first began in 2001, the annual event has raised over $3 million.

In honor of a historical moment in U.S. history, a Kansas Chief Justice offered the public a...
Kansas Supreme Court judge invites public to recognize, celebrate Constitution Day
