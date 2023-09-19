Shawnee County Planning Commission conducts survey for wind and solar farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Planning Commission is conducting a public opinion survey for wind and solar farms in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Planning Department officials said the survey will be used to better understand the community’s views on these renewable energy sources. The survey is open to all residents of Shawnee County and aims to gather information as the Planning Commission considers regulations on the allowance of wind and solar farms in Shawnee County.

“We want to hear from the people who would be most affected by wind and solar farms,” said Joni Thadani, Director of the Shawnee County Planning Department. “This survey will help us to understand the community’s needs and concerns better so that we can make informed decisions about the future of renewable energy in our area.”

Officials with the Shawnee County Planning Department indicated a direct link to the survey can be found HERE.

Staff with the Shawnee County Planning Department said the survey is also available HERE. It will be open for responses until Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Planning Department, the results of the survey will be shared with the public in a report that will be released in November 2023.

The Planning Commission consists of seven members who serve staggered terms of up to three years, with each County Commissioner appointing two members and the seventh member appointed en bloc. The current membership of the Planning Commission is as follows:

Tyler Tenbrink – Chair

Josh Greening – Vice Chair

Brian Aubert – Member

Ken Corbet – Member

Chad Depperschmidt – Member

Jeanette Johnson – Member

David Linderman – Member

