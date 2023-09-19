Shawnee Co. commissioners check the progress of courthouse renovations

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The renovations at the Shawnee Co. courthouse have reached the 10-month mark. To monitor the progress, county commissioners toured the construction site on Monday to see how the project is progressing.

According to county commissioner Kevin Cook, the courthouse building is 60 years old. It was first built in 1963, so it was time to add updates to the courthouse.

The construction of this project began back in December 2022. Some renovations include updating the a/c and heating system, replacing the windows, and adding ten new courtrooms — eight on the third and fourth floors and two more in the former commission chambers.

Commissioner Cook noted that one day, the board of commissioners might consider building a new courthouse. However, if the tax funds can improve and renovate the building as needed — the commission will do just that.

”At some point in the future, we will probably need to look at a new courthouse or court function, but if we can take the tax dollars that we have, renovate the space that we have, and continue to use the building — We should do that,” said Commissioner Cook.

The project was estimated to be completed in two years.

