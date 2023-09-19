Riley County dog park temporarily closed due to canine parvovirus

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County dog park is temporarily closed due to canine parvovirus.

Riley County officials said for the second time this year, Riley County will temporarily close the Fairmont Park Dog Park due to possible canine parvovirus contamination. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, both the large and small dog enclosures will be closed. The park will remain closed until at least Monday, Sept. 25. This precautionary measure is being taken following the recent diagnosis of a dog that visited the park with canine parvovirus.

Riley County officials indicated that previously, the dog park was closed Aug. 16-21 after a pet owner notified Riley County park staff of a parvo diagnosis.

“We received word today that a dog with canine parvo visited the dog park. It’s a tough disease for dogs and we hope it makes a full recovery. We closed the park to prevent any potential spread of the virus,” said Public Works Director John Ellermann.

Riley County officials said canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral infection that affects dogs, particularly puppies and other unvaccinated dogs. The virus is known to spread through direct contact with an infected dog as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

Riley County officials indicated pet owners are strongly encouraged to keep their dogs away from Fairmont Park Dog Park during the closure and to follow their veterinarian’s guidance on vaccinations and preventive measures.

According to officials with Riley County, any pet owners who have visited Fairmont Park Dog Park in the past week should monitor their dog for signs and symptoms of canine parvovirus and contact a veterinarian immediately if the dog becomes ill. Signs and symptoms include loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea.

Riley County officials said it is important to note that canine parvovirus does not spread to humans. Humans cannot get the virus from a dog or cat, nor can humans spread parvovirus B19, the strain capable of infecting humans, to pets. Find more information about parvovirus B19 from the CDC.

