Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
A lifelong dream fulfilled
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Public Schools administrator will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune.
Dr. Beryl New will fulfill her lifelong dream by competing on the long-running American game show.
Topeka Public Schools shared Dr. New’s appearance via Facebook on Monday afternoon and wished her luck.
On Dr. New’s page, she wrote, “It truly was a wheel-of-an-adventure experience!”
The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on WIBW-TV.
