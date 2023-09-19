Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune

A lifelong dream fulfilled
(Wheel of Fortune)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Public Schools administrator will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Dr. Beryl New will fulfill her lifelong dream by competing on the long-running American game show.

Topeka Public Schools shared Dr. New’s appearance via Facebook on Monday afternoon and wished her luck.

On Dr. New’s page, she wrote, “It truly was a wheel-of-an-adventure experience!”

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on WIBW-TV.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

In honor of a historical moment in U.S. history, a Kansas Chief Justice offered the public a...
Kansas Supreme Court judge invites public to recognize, celebrate Constitution Day
A golf tournament aims to help a local cardiovascular procedure center attain the necessary...
Stormont Foundation’s annual golf tournament raises money for cardiovascular center
Emporia State logo
Emporia State issued public reprimand by MIAA
The renovations at the Shawnee Co. courthouse have reached the 10-month mark. To monitor the...
Shawnee Co. commissioners check the progress of courthouse renovations