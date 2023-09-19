Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Public Schools administrator will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Dr. Beryl New will fulfill her lifelong dream by competing on the long-running American game show.

Topeka Public Schools shared Dr. New’s appearance via Facebook on Monday afternoon and wished her luck.

On Dr. New’s page, she wrote, “It truly was a wheel-of-an-adventure experience!”

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on WIBW-TV.

