Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision with truck at corner of Highway 24, 283

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HILL CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man’s attempt to cross a crosswalk ended with a trip to the hospital after he was hit by a pickup at the intersection of Highways 24 and 283.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Highway 283 - 4th Ave. and Main St. - in Hill City with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Timothy J. Cameron, 63, of Hill City, had been headed south on Highway 283 and attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Highway 24.

However, KHP said that in the process of the turn, Cameron struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The person on foot was identified as Nathan P. Schmidt, 46, of Hill City.

First responders said Schmidt was taken to Graham Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Cameron escaped the crash without injury and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

