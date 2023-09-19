Parents warned to keep an eye on children’s snacks as THC gummies seized

SMPD confiscates Airheads THC gummies on Sept. 19, 2023.
SMPD confiscates Airheads THC gummies on Sept. 19, 2023.(St. Marys Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents have been warned to keep an eye on what their children are consuming after bags of THC gummies were recently confiscated.

The St. Marys Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, that as the community begins to prepare for Halloween, it wants to inform residents of items recently seized on city streets.

SMPD noted that the recent trend involves THC-infused gummies and snacks that look like popular brands marketed to children. This form of THC is edible and still illegal in Kansas as it can be dangerous in the hands of children.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the packaging calls the items “medicated candy” and a disclaimer admitting cannabis contents on the back with a warning to keep out of reach of children.

While the brand recently seized was for “Air Heads,” SMPD said there are several varieties which include Fruit Gushers, Sour Skittles, Sour Cannaburst (Sour Patch Kids), Buzzy Peaches and Cherry Blaster.

