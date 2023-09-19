One pronounced dead after SUV, pickup collide in rural Kansas intersection

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been pronounced dead after his SUV and a pickup truck collided in a rural southwestern Kansas intersection.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of DD and 15 Rd. - nearly 2 miles south of Highway 56 - in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Dodge pickup truck driven by Tyson E. Good, 38, of Montezuma, had been headed south on 15 Rd. Meanwhile, a 2004 Cadillac SUV driven by James G. Brucker, 74, of Syracuse, had been headed west on County Road DD.

KHP noted that both the pickup and SUV collided in the intersection.

First responders said Brucker was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP said Good and his passenger, Blake M. Schulte, 34, of Montezuma, both escaped the crash without injury. Neither was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

