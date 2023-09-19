On and off rain throughout the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures have dropped considerably from yesterday’s highs in the lower 90s, without much hope for warmer conditions anytime soon. However, much of the duration of these cooler temperatures will be accompanied by wet weather.

Tuesday has brought isolated to scattered rain across NE Kansas thus far, with a few thunderstorms mixed in with light showers. As we head into the overnight hours, rain will dwindle and likely lead to a mostly dry day on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are still a possibility for Wednesday, but rain of any kind is expected to be even more isolated than it was Tuesday.

Temperatures for tomorrow should be a little cooler in the lower 80s, with partly sunny skies throughout the day. Isolated rain may interrupt this, but will not last for very long. In fact, this exact pattern should play out for at least the next 3 days, with very little variation in temperatures and precipitation in comparison.

Friday and Saturday are going to be the days to watch here in NE Kansas, with an elevated risk of severe weather beginning to become a concern. At the moment, Friday’s storms appear to be more concentrated in North-Central Kansas, with some of our western communities being at risk more than others. Saturday appears to encompass most if not all of NE Kansas with the risk for severe storms, so that will be the day of utmost importance to watch our weather. We’ll keep you updated on these storm risks here at WIBW as the week progresses and our estimates become clearer.

Drier conditions will arrive by Monday, but until then, keep your raincoat nearby!

