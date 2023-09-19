National Voter Registration Day reminds the public to verify your registration status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday, Sept. 19, has been declared as National Voter Registration Day — one day dedicated to ensuring all American citizens that can vote are prepared.

To make sure Kansans are registered, the Kansas State Library hosted various events on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to encourage voters to register.

If you were unable to make it to the Library’s event, you still have time to register online. Click HERE to register or check your registration status online.

The National Voter Registration Day website says the designated day has helped more than 5 million voters nationwide register with help from schools, businesses, non-profits, and election officials at events specifically to help to public prepare for voting.

