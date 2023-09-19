Mechanical failure blamed for crash causing injury to Topeka passenger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mechanical failure has been blamed as the reason for a crash that caused injury to a passenger in Topeka which sent them to a local hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Nissan 350Z driven by William Joseph May Sr., 57, of Topeka, had been headed east on the interstate when the vehicle had a possible mechanical failure.

KHP noted that the equipment failure caused the car to start skidding, veer off the road to the right and crash into the south ditch.

First responders said May’s passenger, Nathanael Taj Boehr, 20, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. May escaped the crash without injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

