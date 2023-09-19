Mechanical failure blamed for crash causing injury to Topeka passenger

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mechanical failure has been blamed as the reason for a crash that caused injury to a passenger in Topeka which sent them to a local hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Nissan 350Z driven by William Joseph May Sr., 57, of Topeka, had been headed east on the interstate when the vehicle had a possible mechanical failure.

KHP noted that the equipment failure caused the car to start skidding, veer off the road to the right and crash into the south ditch.

First responders said May’s passenger, Nathanael Taj Boehr, 20, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. May escaped the crash without injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female firefighter sues Topeka Fire Dept. alleging gender discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Mahomes’ deal restructured to record-setting numbers
Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Jeep’s driver pronounced dead following collision with sign, guardrail in Wichita
Blind Tiger prepares for its annual Oktoberfest popup on Sept. 18, 2023.
Blind Tiger keeps tradition of Bavarian atmosphere as Oktoberfest pop-up nears
The streets remain clear as a heavy police presence at a Southwest Topeka home awoke neighbors...
Heavy police presence awakes neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A heavy police presence is seen at a home in SW Topeka on Sept. 19, 2023.
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka