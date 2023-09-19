Manhattan man arrested for assault and arson

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a man for assaulting someone and later starting a fire.

Riley County authorities said Daniel Lee, 39, of Manhattan, hit another man with a frying man — sending him to the hospital.

Lee then allegedly started a fire in the 900 block of South Collins Lane, which eventually grew to threaten two homes and other structures.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Lee was arrested for arson and aggravated domestic battery. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

Topeka City Invitational 2023
Topeka City Invitational girls golf final standings
Manhattan man arrested for assault and arson
Topeka Fire Department continues to monitor giant brush fire
Topeka Fire Department continues to monitor giant brush fire
City of Emporia issued under a water warning, residents asked to conserve water
Heartland Motorsports Park to close doors at the end of October
Heartland Motorsports Park to close doors at the end of October