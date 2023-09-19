Manhattan man arrested for assault and arson

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a man for assaulting someone and later starting a fire.

Riley County authorities said Daniel Lee, 39, of Manhattan, hit another man with a frying man — sending him to the hospital.

Lee then allegedly started a fire in the 900 block of South Collins Lane, which eventually grew to threaten two homes and other structures.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Lee was arrested for arson and aggravated domestic battery. No other injuries were reported.

