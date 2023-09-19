Longmire author Craig Johnson sets Topeka visit

Craig Johnson will speak at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library ahead of the release of the 19th novel in his Walt Longmire mystery series.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular author is riding on into the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Craig Johnson is the creative mind behind the Longmire series. Even people who haven’t read his books might know his work from the Netflix series based on the stories.

Diana Friend with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about Johnson’s visit. She said the library is excited to host Johnson ahead of the release of the 19th novel in the Walt Longmire mystery series. Attendees will hear Johnson speak and answer a few questions from the audience.

The Craig Johnson Author Talk will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at TSCPL. Space is filling up quickly, so you must register at tscpl.org/events.

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public library are sponsoring Johnson’s visit.

Jim McEntire and Robert Maxwell talk about the Kiwanis Pet Parade coming up Sept. 23 in NOTO.
Kiwanis Pet Parade returns to NOTO
John Sidwell, Daisy Parker and Becky Bahr talk about the Arab Shrine Divan ladies' upcoming...
Arab Shrine ladies put designer twist on Bingo fundraiser
