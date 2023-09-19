Longmire author Craig Johnson sets Topeka visit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular author is riding on into the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Craig Johnson is the creative mind behind the Longmire series. Even people who haven’t read his books might know his work from the Netflix series based on the stories.

Diana Friend with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about Johnson’s visit. She said the library is excited to host Johnson ahead of the release of the 19th novel in the Walt Longmire mystery series. Attendees will hear Johnson speak and answer a few questions from the audience.

The Craig Johnson Author Talk will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at TSCPL. Space is filling up quickly, so you must register at tscpl.org/events.

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public library are sponsoring Johnson’s visit.

