Local childcare center will bring more childcare slots to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Millions of dollars has been awarded to organizations across Kansas to improve the lives of children and families.

“It’s a wonderful feeling that I’m doing God’s ministry. I love being around children. Children bring something new every day and it’s so rewarding to see them grow,” says Melissa Patterson, Director and Owner Patterson Family Child Care Center LLC.

Patterson Family Child Care Center LLC is one of the many locations that will benefit from the childcare grants.

Patterson says the need for childcare slots is so great they will be opening a second location in the spring of 2024.

But I have parents that call all the time looking for infant and toddler slots and we’re only able to have 8. We take 2 infants at a time and the rest are toddlers so being able to open up another childcare center and offer more, we’re offering 28 slots for infants and toddlers. It’s just going to help those that are really looking. We get calls all the time and it feels bad to say I’m sorry we’re full,” says Patterson.

Patterson says the impact of lacking childcare in the state extends to the workforce.

“Parents can’t go to work if they don’t have childcare and now that the government is really understanding that this is not a babysitting job that it is a career for a lot of us and how vital it is for the workforce, I’m just happy that they’re seeing it and that they’re trying to do all they can to keep this thriving,” says Patterson.

“When I found out that I was a recipient of the grant when it was approved I had a couple of parents tell me they were expecting and by time those children are ready to start the building will be built,” Patterson says.

With the second location already full, future director of the second location, Tierra Patterson says she is ready to handle the demand.

“I want to make sure I’m doing something that means something. And working with kids it means something for sure. When they go to elementary school you can definitely see the difference between kids that have had early childhood education and kids that haven’t,” says Patterson.

Patterson Family Child Care Center LLC will be holding a groundbreaking celebration for their second location on September 30th.

The celebration will go from 12 to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a lunch provided after the groundbreaking ceremony.

