Leaders honor Kansans who continue to further their education as they parent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas leaders are attempting to honor Kansans who are furthering their education as they continue to care for their children at home.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, that he and Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) introduced a resolution to recognize September 2023 as National Student Parent Month.

“Balancing classes and parenting requires patience and perseverance,” Moran said. “This is especially true for many of our military-connected students who wear many hats – mom, dad, student, servicemember – as they work to earn a degree or professional certification while on active duty, transitioning back to civilian life, or while a spouse is deployed.”

Sen. Moran said the resolution highlights the contributions of nearly 4 million Americans with children - including military-connected student parents - who also attend postsecondary educational institutions.

“Student parents work hard every day – not only to build a better life for themselves but also to pave the path to success for their children,” Carper said. “Going to school and raising the next generation requires a great deal of energy, especially for military and veteran students. I’m proud to work with Senator Moran in leading this resolution to give the nearly 4 million student parents across our country the recognition they deserve.”

The move is also supported by advocates of higher education.

