Launch of new partnership streamlines services for child care providers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The launch of a new partnership on the Shared Services Network creates savings and streamlines services for child care providers across Kansas.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19 that the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Child Care Aware of Kansas and five community-based organizations are partnering on the Shared Services Network to streamline administrative costs for providers and free up time for programs to focus on providing high-quality child care.

“For many Kansas kids, quality child care is essential for them to have a solid start to their developmental growth,” said Governor Kelly. “This network will provide child care professionals the resources they need so they can focus on young Kansans in their care.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, by participating in the Shared Service Network, child care providers benefit from services that cost less and are often more efficient than what the programs could do on their own. A wide range of services are available to reshape child care, including the following:

Group purchasing plans;

Advanced business software to manage enrollment and billing;

Shared administrative staff;

Support for hiring staff and finding substitutes; and

Personalized professional development.

“By working together, child care providers can save money and invest more in key parts of early childhood education, like better pay for their staff, high-quality curriculum, and other supplies needed to operate a child care business,” said Laura Howard, Secretary, Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Staff with the Office of the Governor indicated that the five community-based organizations that have been selected to implement the Shared Services Network will have the responsibility for delivering services to participating child care programs that result in cost savings.

“Shared Services represent an innovative approach to making the business side of child care work,” said Kelly Davydov, executive director of Child Care Aware of Kansas. “We have a unique opportunity to realize cost savings for participating child care programs so that they can earn more or reinvest in other aspects of their business, like high-quality curriculum for the young children in their care.”

Shared Services Networks will be provided by the following organizations:

