Landspout touches down in western Kansas

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday afternoon.(Lane Budde)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - Parts of southwest Kansas saw a little bit of severe weather action Tuesday night. Viewers submitted photos and video of a landspout that touched down between Rush Center and Lacrosse.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen said compared to tornadoes, landspouts are typically brief and stick around for only a minute or two.

Tuesday’s isolated storms also brought heavy rainfall as they nearly stalled out at around 10 mph. Near Dodge City, there were also reports of quarter-size hail, but the weather appeared to stay south of town.

Janssen said the storms will likely fall apart Tuesday night with the chance for rain on hold for Wednesday. Rain chances return on Thursday for parts of south-central and southeastern Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP Trooper
FILE - Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's...
Bradley’s Corner Café plans to reopen with familiar faces, same great food

Latest News

Mild to end the week
Remote Online Initiative Project kicks off to help professionals in the remote work field
Good Kids - Talented taekwondo teen
Good Kids - Talented taekwondo teen
Good Kids - Scout improves Seaman tennis courts
Good Kids - Scout improves Seaman tennis courts
Scholarships are available for online classes beginning Oct. 2 for professional and remote work...
Remote Online Initiative Project kicks off to help professionals in the remote work field