Landspout touches down in western Kansas

LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - Parts of southwest Kansas saw a little bit of severe weather action Tuesday night. Viewers submitted photos and video of a landspout that touched down between Rush Center and Lacrosse.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen said compared to tornadoes, landspouts are typically brief and stick around for only a minute or two.

Tuesday’s isolated storms also brought heavy rainfall as they nearly stalled out at around 10 mph. Near Dodge City, there were also reports of quarter-size hail, but the weather appeared to stay south of town.

Janssen said the storms will likely fall apart Tuesday night with the chance for rain on hold for Wednesday. Rain chances return on Thursday for parts of south-central and southeastern Kansas.

