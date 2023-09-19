Kiwanis Pet Parade returns to NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event to celebrate our four-legged friends - and those of the feathered variety, too - makes a return this weekend.

The Kiwanis Club Pet Parade will kick off a day of activities for the NOTO Live festival.

Robert Maxwell and Jim McEntire visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. They say the pet parade dates back to the 1930s, bringing hundreds of pets to the downtown Topeka streets. The Kiwanis Club wanted to bring back the tradition, and are pleased NOTO invited them to partner for their day of events.

The Pet Parade is open to children 6th grade and under, with their parents encouraged to participate as well. All animals, except horses, are welcome. Robert and Jim say that would include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, goats and birds. Participants must keep their pets under control at all times, for the health and safety of all those taking part.

There is no fee to take part in the parade. The Kiwanis Club does request advance registration at this link. The parade will step off from Redbud Park in the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, 935 N. Kansas Ave. All entrants will be entered into a drawing for prizes, which will take place after the parade.

The Kiwanis Club Pet Parade takes place Saturday, Sept. 23. Parade checkin is between 8 and 9 a.m. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. The parade kicks off a day of activities for the NOTO Live festival.

