Jeep’s driver pronounced dead following collision with sign, guardrail in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after his Jeep hit a construction sign and guardrail causing the vehicle to flip on an interstate through Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 11.6 on northbound I-135 in North-central Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jason W. Sutcliffe, 44, of Valley Center, was headed north on the interstate in the left lane.

For an unknown reason, KHP noted that the Jeep veered off the road to the left and hit a Kansas Department of Transportation construction sign and guardrail. The vehicle then flipped and landed on its right side.

First responders said Sutcliffe was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was the Jeep’s only occupant.

