Jamaal Charles among several modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs the ball in the second half of...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Cincinnati.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Chiefs legend is one of nine players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class in his first year of eligibility.

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was announced as one of those first-year eligible nominees on Tuesday.

Charles is eligible for the 2024 class for the first time after last playing in the NFL in the 2018 season. He joins wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson, tight end Antonio Gates, offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger, and defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Julius Peppers.

A third-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Charles played 103 games for the Chiefs from 2008-2016 and was a two-time All-Pro and selected to four Pro Bowls.

His 5.4 yards per carry career average is best in NFL history. In an 11-year career, Charles rushed for 7,563 yards and scored 65 touchdowns.

Charles was one of 12 former Chiefs in the 173-nominee list for the modern-era portion of the Class of 2024. That list of Chiefs includes:

  • Tony Richardson, fullback (Chief from 1995-2005)
  • Thomas Jones, running back (2010-11)
  • Priest Holmes, running back (2001-07)
  • Rich Gannon, quarterback (1995-98)
  • Dante Hall, wide receiver (2000-06)
  • Andre Rison, wide receiver (1997-99)
  • Brian Waters, offensive guard (2000-10)
  • Jared Allen, defensive end (2004-07)
  • Neil Smith, defensive end (1988-96)
  • Donnie Edwards, linebacker (1996-2001)
  • Mike Vrabel, linebacker (2009-10)
