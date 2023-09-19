Illegal narcotics land Osage City man behind bars

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of illegal narcotics in Osage County.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at milepost 141 on US-75 near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Michael S. Brumbaugh, 52, of Osage City, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of cocaine

Interference with law enforcement

