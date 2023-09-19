Idaho woman pronounced dead after car hits bridge along I-35

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - An Idaho woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle and it hit a bridge along an interstate east of Lebo.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after noon on Monday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Homestead Rd. - east of Lebo - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Leigh Spangler, 52, of Pocatello, Idaho, had been headed south on the interstate. For an unknown reason, Spangler veered left and her car entered the ditch. She crashed onto Homestead Rd. where the vehicle then hit a bridge.

KHP said Spangler was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

