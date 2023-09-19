Heavy police presence awakes neighbors in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The streets remain clear as a heavy police presence at a Southwest Topeka home awoke neighbors early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told 13 NEWS that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department arrived at a home near 33rd and Oakley St. around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Neighbors told 13 crews that they heard what they originally thought were gunshots, but later believed them to be flashbangs.

13 NEWS did see FBI and TPD personnel on the scene.

Both agencies have been contacted about the incident, however, further information has not yet been made available.

