Heartland Motorsports Park to close doors at the end of October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heartland Motorsports Park’s doors officially close after October.

The closure at the end of October was announced on the venue’s Facebook page Monday night.

Management cites the ongoing tax battle between the track and Shawnee County.

Shelby Development has said the county is overtaxing them. However, state courts have sided with the county in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.