Gov. Kelly announces launch of $200M fund to accelerate infrastructure projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, along with the Kansas Infrastructure Hub (KIH), announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the launch of a $200 million Build Kansas Fund to accelerate transformative community infrastructure projects.

Officials said the Office of the Governor said the launch of the Build Kansas Fund will provide the state matching dollars to Kansas communities for infrastructure projects approved under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, the Build Kansas Fund will invest $200 million directly into Kansas communities to support projects that include water, transportation, energy, cybersecurity and broadband through Fiscal Year 2027.

“The Build Kansas Fund makes it possible for communities across the state to seize the tremendous opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Governor Kelly said. “These matching dollars empower our local leaders to forge ahead with projects that will grow our economy, connect people and businesses to high-speed internet, and build safer infrastructure that improves life for all Kansans.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated Governor Kelly announced the creation of KIH in 2022 to ensure Kansas has an effective and efficient distribution of the funds received from BIL. The Kansas Infrastructure Hub, a coordinating body comprised of representatives from the Kansas Departments of Administration, Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Environment and Transportation, along with the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Kansas Water Office, will manage the Build Kansas Fund, offering technical assistance, tracking funds and promoting grant opportunities.

“The Kansas Infrastructure Hub has been working diligently to unite cross-sector stakeholders around Kansas’ infrastructure priorities,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation. “We look forward to supporting Build Kansas Fund applicants as they strive to optimize their BIL projects’ potential.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said eligible entities include Kansas state agencies, counties, municipalities, special districts, community organizations, nonprofits and federally recognized tribes that have or intend to apply for a federal BIL program requriing a non-federal match.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the Build Kansas Fund application is live. Entities can apply for the application via the Kansas Infrastructure Hub website.

Click HERE to learn more about the Kansas Infrastructure Hub.

