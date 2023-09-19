Emporians may return to normal water usage as city returns to ‘watch’ status

Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporians may return to normal water usage as the city has gone back into a Water Watch compared to a Water Warning.

The City of Emporia says that as of 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, it has reduced its Water Warning to a Water Watch. These may be issued when water usage is increased and conservation efforts may be needed.

The City originally posted the watch around 7:05 p.m. on Monday after multiple water main breaks were reported to crews. Around 9:30 p.m. the watch was upgraded to a warning and Emporians were asked to begin water conservation efforts.

Officials noted that water shortages threaten the city’s ability to meet essential needs for public safety and the community.

As of 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said residents could go back to normal water usage, however, additional efforts may be required.

