“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP Trooper

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The certification of one Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has now been revoked following what he calls a “dumb mistake” at a bar in Shawnee Co. in 2022.

Court documents indicate that on March 12, Aaron Plum, a State Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol, had been drinking and playing pool at a bar in Shawnee Co. He allegedly took jackets that contained other items from a man who had been playing pool with his friends.

According to court records, the jackets contained a cell phone, a debit card and cigars. When confronted about the incident, Plum allegedly repeatedly denied taking the items, however, he eventually returned them and said he “made a dumb mistake” and did not know what he was thinking.

When the victim learned that Plum was a law enforcement officer, court documents also say that he repeatedly refused to provide his badge number.

As such, Plum has since been charged with a single count of misdemeanor criminal deprivation of property and has entered a diversion agreement.

As Plum’s conduct at the bar constituted a misdemeanor crime that negatively reflects his trustworthiness and honesty and shows he has failed to maintain a good moral character to warrant public trust, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training has revoked his certification.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update
Female firefighter sues Topeka Fire Dept. alleging gender discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Mahomes’ deal restructured to record-setting numbers
Lawrence Thompson
Early-morning disturbance leads to Topeka man’s arrest after attempt to run

Latest News

FILE
Leaders honor Kansans who continue to further their education as they parent
Salute Our Heroes: A woman loves helping young kids build for their futures
FILE
$10 million to help bring 18 rural Kansas utilities back up to code
Valley Heights Elementary School was named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S....
Valley Heights Elementary School named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School