City of Emporia issued under a water warning, residents asked to conserve water

The City of Emporia has been placed under a Water Warning on Monday, Sept. 18.
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 8 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia has been placed under a Water Warning on Monday, Sept. 18.

The City of Emporia says a water warning is typically issued when the city is expecting to face tough challenges in terms of water supply. According to the City of Emporia’s Facebook page, when a city is under a water warning, actions required include:

  • Eliminating non-essential water use.
  • Conserving indoor water use up to 1,000 gallons per week.
  • Enacting emergency preparedness measures.

Some previous posts from the City of Emporia on Monday, when the water warning was issued, include multiple water main breaks and water service being disrupted but eventually restored.

  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 3:40 PM
    • Water main break on Washington. The main has been repaired, and the water service was restored.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 2:15 PM
    • Water main break on 1600 block of Prairie. Water service may be disrupted.
    • Street closed from 18th Avenue to 15th Avenue on Prairie.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 1:30 PM
    • Water main break on the 1500 block of Washington Street. Water service will be affected in the area.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 1:05 PM
    • 6th Avenue and Lawrence water main break has been repaired, and water service has been restored.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 10:50 AM
    • The water main repair on Willow Lane is complete. The water service has been restored.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 9:15 AM
    • A waterline leak was reported by Village Elementary on Luther. The school’s water service is not affected.

To stay up-to-date on emergency alerts in the Emporia area, the City of Emporia has a mobile app for a resident to apply for to receive alerts. Click HERE to learn more.

