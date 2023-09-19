Children ‘get curious’ at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s new exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is getting curious in its new exhibit featuring a character that has reached children for generations.

The Discovery Center opened its new Curious George exhibit on Tuesday, where kids can learn about science, math, and engineering through interactive activities. The exhibition will be open from Tuesday, Sept. 19, to Jan. 7, 2024.

The Minnesota Children’s Museum created this traveling exhibit to bring kids into Curious George’s world. Visitors can visit a construction site, play in the park, and have fun in Curious George’s apartment. A Curious George meet and greet has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Discovery Center.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s president and CEO, Dene Mosier, says this exhibit is something all ages can enjoy, from young ones to grandparents who first met Curious George when they read the original “Curious George” books.

“We delight in the idea that this is really an inter-generational exhibit,” said Mosier. “This is something that everyone can relate to — from toddlers to grandparents. We know they are going to come and have memories of the stories they’ve read or the television shows they’ve watched. This is a time for them to really celebrate that family time together.”

Regular admission applies to the exhibit.

$9 for children and adults

$8 for seniors

Infants under 12 months are free

Part of the new exhibit includes a “Get Curious about Blueprints” event on Thursday, Sept. 28, a “Get Curious about Buoyancy” event on Friday, Sept. 22, a “Get Curious about Ramps” event on Friday, Sept. 29, and much more.

Check out the Discovery Center’s website and event calendar to learn more about these upcoming events.

