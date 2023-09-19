Brown County Sheriff’s Office receives prestigious traffic safety award

Sheriff John Merchant and his department at the Brown County Sheriff's Office were recognized...
Sheriff John Merchant and his department at the Brown County Sheriff's Office were recognized with the presentation of the 2022 Kansas Department of Transportation Platinum Community Traffic Safety Award. (L to R) Sheriff John Merchant, Undersheriff Robbie Parker, Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Law Enforcement liaison Don Hughes, Detective Lieutenant Larry Myer, and Public Resource Officer J. D. Clary.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received the 2022 Kansas Department of Transportation Platinum Community Traffic Safety Award.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office shared that on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Sheriff John Merchant and his department were recognized with the presentation of the award, which was presented by the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office Law Enforcement Liaison Don Hughes.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated the Platinum award is the highest-level honor of this award. The award is presented in recognition of a department’s efforts in the area of improving community traffic safety practices. Many categories are considered and points are awarded by judges in deciding the level of award to be given.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said they have received the Platinum level award every year since 2017 and were the only recipients in the eastern region for 2022.

Brown County Sheriff’s Offices said their “Teen Lifesaver Initiative” certifies Horton and Hiawatha High School students in the American Heart Association’s “Heartsaver” First Aid, CPR, and AED use. As a department, they are involved in many other programs such as the Kansas Department of Transportation STEP program where they conduct special enforcement lanes concentrating on impaired and distracted drivers as well as unsafe or aggressive driving behaviors. They conduct First Aid and CPR certifications, as well as the American Automobile Association’s Driver Improvement Course (Defensive Driving) certification for the County’s school district staff and bus drivers. Other programs include “Look, Listen and Live” highway and rail crossing enforcement. They also operate a child restraint inspection and fitting station where they ensure child restraint seats are properly installed. All of these and other programs were considered during the judging of the award.

“We are honored as a department to receive this recognition from the Kansas Department of Transportation,” said Sheriff Merchant. “It was a team effort on the part of the Sheriff’s Office personnel.”

It is the policy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the criminal and traffic laws of the State of Kansas to ensure the citizens feel safe as they go about their daily lives. This effort puts their deputies in all the small communities in Brown County, officer presence in itself is a crime deterrent. This award aligns perfectly with their motto, “Proactive Law Enforcement for Safer Communities.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update
Female firefighter sues Topeka Fire Dept. alleging gender discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Mahomes’ deal restructured to record-setting numbers

Latest News

SMPD confiscates Airheads THC gummies on Sept. 19, 2023.
Parents warned to keep an eye on children’s snacks as THC gummies seized
A Riley County dog park is temporarily closed due to canine parvovirus.
Riley County dog park temporarily closed due to canine parvovirus
(File)
One pronounced dead after SUV, pickup collide in rural Kansas intersection
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP Trooper