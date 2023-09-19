Bradley’s Corner Café plans to reopen with familiar faces, same great food

FILE - Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s namesake says that is not true.

Bradley’s Corner Cafe announced on Friday, Sept. 15, that while the restaurant is currently closed, everyone is working as quickly as possible to get the doors back open.

While owner, Bradley Jennings, works on retiring, he said he had handed the business over to someone who has since chosen to no longer pursue that pathway. However, he has found a familiar and friendly face to run the business in the meantime.

As the facility remains closed, Bradley said the time is also being used to spruce up the establishment.

As for the staff, Bradley said many familiar faces will return with the same great service - as well as made-from-scratch meals and homemade pies.

