Blind Tiger keeps tradition of Bavarian atmosphere as Oktoberfest pop-up nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local brewery is keeping up its tradition of German beer and a Bavarian atmosphere as it gears up for its annual Oktoberfest pop-up.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant has announced it will host its annual pop-up Oktoberfest celebration between Friday, Sept. 22, and Oct. 1. That is 10 days of German beer, German food, German decorations, German music, Dirndls and Lederhosen.

The brewery noted that Topekans will have their pick between eight authentic, German beer styles on tap - all brewed here in the Capital City:

Oktoberfest

Maibock

Zwickel Maibock

Helles

Blind Tiger Bock

Smoked Hefeweizen

Zusammenarbeit German Pilsner

Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock

Blind Tiger indicated that all beers will be served in multiple sizes of traditional German glassware - including the one-liter Masskrug Stein and the German Glass Beer Boot.

Meanwhile, featured German food specials are set to include:

Pork Schnitzel - Pork chop pounded thin, hand-breaded, served golden brown, with Spaetzle, onion brown gravy and one side.

Giant German Pretzels - With Brewmaster’s German mustard or beer cheese dip - or order half a pretzel.

German Bratwurst - Two of these authentic German sausages boiled in our Smoke-Follows-Beauty Beer and grilled, served on a bed fo Sauerkraut with one side.

German Potato Salad - Served hot with a recipe straight from a German grandmother.

Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage - House-made

Black Forest Cake - House-made, moist and rich, whipped cream and cherry layers with chocolate shavings.

Blind Tiger is located at 37th and Kansas Ave. and promises to celebrate German heritage with fun, a Bavarian atmosphere, servers in Dirndls, tasty beer and food from the old country.

