Arab Shrine ladies put designer twist on Bingo fundraiser

Topeka's Arab Shrine Divan ladies are hosting a designer handbag Bingo event on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Arab Shrine Center, 1305 S. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arab Shrine Divan ladies are putting a designer twist on the traditional Bingo fundraiser.

Becky Bahr, Daisy Parker and John Sidwell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their event.

The group is holding an afternoon of Bingo, where designer handbags will be among the prizes. Becky and Daisy say 19 purses from designers including Dooney & Bourke and Kate Spade are up for grabs.

Money raised from the event will benefit various the various service projects of the Arab Shrine Divan ladies. Daisy and Becky said their immediate plans include improvement projects around the Arab Shrine building. John said the support of the Divan ladies group makes the efforts of the Shriners possible.

The fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Arab Shrine Center, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Doors open at 2 p.m., with Bingo beginning at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $35 at the door.

