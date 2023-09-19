$650 in stolen alcohol reported as 3 women, 1 man sought for liquor store theft

Around $650 in stolen alcohol was reported as law enforcement officials seek three women and one man they believe to be responsible.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $650 in stolen alcohol was reported as law enforcement officials continue to seek three women and one man they believe to be responsible.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When officers arrived, they said employees of The Fridge Wholesale Liquor reported an unknown man and three women came into the store and stole around $650 in alcohol.

Anyone with information about this incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

