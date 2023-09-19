$10 million to help bring 18 rural Kansas utilities back up to code

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $10 million will help bring 18 utilities that serve rural Kansans up to code with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has awarded $10 million to local agencies through the Small Town Water and Sewer Infrastructure Assistance grant program. The funds will help 18 small communities improve services.

Gov. Kelly noted that the program received funds through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“These investments go a long way to provide the necessary resources to update wastewater infrastructure and meet the needs of our communities,” the Governor said. “These upgrades will make sure small towns are able to provide safe and clean water, improving the livelihood of their residents.”

Kelly said the applicants consisted of water and wastewater utilities with a population of less than 1,000 and have a public health or regulatory compliance issue that infrastructure improvements would help resolve.

“There is a great need for investment in water and wastewater infrastructure,” said Leo Henning, KDHE Deputy Secretary for Environment. “The Small Town Water and Sewer Infrastructure Assistance program allows for improvements and developments in communities that may otherwise be prohibited due to cost. KDHE will partner with the awarded communities to implement the projects outlined in their applications.”

Grant awardees are as follows:

Utility Project Award Population City of Albert Rehabilitation of existing wastewater lagoon cells to remove contaminated soil and install a new clay liner. $56,000 128 City of Arlington Construction of new public water supply wells in a new area to replace existing water supply wells that exceed the maximum contaminant level for nitrate. $1,035,000 431 City of Copeland Construction of a new public water supply well, disinfection treatment facility and interconnection with an existing well to reduce nitrate contaminants below the maximum contaminant level. $600,000 251 City of Galva Construction of new public water supply wells, transmission mains, a disinfection treatment facility and a blending facility to resolve arsenic contamination $1,016,230 870 City of Herndon Rehabilitation of the existing wastewater lagoon facility to resolve a KDHE Consent Order to improve the lagoon system. $50,000 121 City of Ingalls Replacement of a failing sewage lift station that bypasses the treatment facility when inoperable. $112,000 249 City of Hanston Construction of a non-discharging lagoon treatment system to replace the existing 60-year-old wastewater treatment plant that cannot meet permit requirements in accordance with a KDHE Consent Order. $499,000 260 City of Holyrood Interconnection of existing wells to a blending station facility to reduce radium contamination below the maximum contaminant level. $187,000 409 Miami Co. - Bucyrus Abandonment of the existing non-compliant wastewater treatment facility and interconnection with the City of Spring Hill to treat wastewater. $1,500,000 192 City of Morland Rehabilitation of the existing lagoon treatment facility to comply with allowable seepage rates. $210,000 115 City of Narka Replacement of an aerial truss collector pipe at the downstream end of the City’s sanitary sewer collection system that leaks raw sewage. $283,000 80 City of Olsburg Improvement of the existing lagoon treatment facility that is not meeting current permit requirements and conversion to a non-discharging facility. $490,000 221 City of Palco Construction of a new water treatment plant to reduce nitrate contaminants below the maximum contaminant level. $500,000 210 Riley Co. - University Park Sewer Benefit District Construction of a non-discharging lagoon facility to replace the existing mechanical treatment facility that cannot meet permit requirements. $1,500,000 300 City of Susank Rehabilitation of the existing lagoon treatment system to comply with allowable seepage rates. $300,000 28 City of Sylvia Construction of new wells to supply water with nitrate contaminants below the maximum contaminant level. $1,000,000 210 Reno Co. Rural Water District 101 Interconnection with Hutchinson and blend the existing water supply to reduce nitrate contaminants below the maximum contaminant level. $600,000 200 Rooks Co. Rural Water District No. 3 Rehabilitation of the existing water treatment plant to improve the removal of nitrate contaminants below the maximum contaminant level. $61,770 380

